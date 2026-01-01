 Calendar Home
Location:Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Jan 16, 2026 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Noir Nights: Late Night Live Music @ Balsall Creek

Fine Wine, Fine Music. Friday Nights at Balsall Creek

Join us every third Friday of Cellar Season for an evening of great wine, free live music, and the relaxed beauty of Balsall Creek. Enjoy performances from talented local artists from 5 to 7 pm, with wine by the glass and food available for purchase from 4 to 8 pm.

Come unwind, savor the atmosphere, and discover your new favorite local musician in one perfect Friday night.

Sip unique estate grown wines you will not find anywhere else including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Aligoté, Rosé of Gamay Noir, Gamay Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Sauvignon Blanc and settle in for a charming evening at Balsall Creek.

Guests must be 21+
Admission is free but reservations are requested so we can plan ahead.
No outside food or beverage allowed.

Music Line Up:
January 16 - Bobby Turner
February 20 - Matt & Sophia
March 20 - Basso a Deux

Balsall Creek
Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
