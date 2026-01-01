Noir Nights: Late Night Live Music @ Balsall Creek

Fine Wine, Fine Music. Friday Nights at Balsall Creek



Join us every third Friday of Cellar Season for an evening of great wine, free live music, and the relaxed beauty of Balsall Creek. Enjoy performances from talented local artists from 5 to 7 pm, with wine by the glass and food available for purchase from 4 to 8 pm.



Come unwind, savor the atmosphere, and discover your new favorite local musician in one perfect Friday night.



Sip unique estate grown wines you will not find anywhere else including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Aligoté, Rosé of Gamay Noir, Gamay Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Sauvignon Blanc and settle in for a charming evening at Balsall Creek.



Guests must be 21+

Admission is free but reservations are requested so we can plan ahead.

No outside food or beverage allowed.



Music Line Up:

January 16 - Bobby Turner

February 20 - Matt & Sophia

March 20 - Basso a Deux