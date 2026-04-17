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Location:Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
All Dates:Apr 17, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Noir Nights and Estate House Celebration

Let’s Celebrate!! The Estate House at Balsall Creek is turning 2, and we are throwing a party to mark the occasion!!
Join us for an evening of great wine, good vibes and live music as Bobby Turner takes the stage. Enjoy light bites and wine by the glass while you sip,mingle and celebrate with us.
Friday April 17th
4:00-8:00 pm
Llive music from
5:00-7:30
Bring your friends, bring your energy and come raise a glass with us. It’s going to be a great time!!

Let’s Celebrate!! The Estate House at Balsall Creek is turning 2, and we are throwing a party to mark the occasion!!Join us for an evening of great wine, good vibes and live music as Bobby Turner takes the stage. Enjoy light bites and wine by the glass while you sip,mingle and celebrate with us.Friday April 17th 4:00-8:00 pmLlive music from 5:00-7:30Bring your friends, bring your energy and come ...
Balsall Creek
Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
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