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Location:Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, oregon 97132
Phone: 503-687-1888
Email:info@balsallcreek.com
Website:http://www.balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 20, 2026 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Noir Nights

Fine Wine, Fine Music. Friday Nights at Balsall Creek.
Join us every third Friday of Cellar Season for an evening of great wine, free live music, and the relaxed beauty of Balsall Creek. Enjoy performances from talented local artists from 5 to 7 pm, with wine by the glass, beer, and food available for purchase from 4 to 8 pm. The Third of this series will feature live music by Basso a Deux, a jazzy swing-style duo.
Guests must be 21+  Admission is free, but reservations are requested so we can plan ahead. No outside food or beverage allowed.

Live Music and light bites featuring the smooth jazz style of Basso a Deux

Balsall Creek
Balsall Creek 18430 18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, oregon 97132
March (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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