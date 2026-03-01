Noir Nights

Fine Wine, Fine Music. Friday Nights at Balsall Creek.

Join us every third Friday of Cellar Season for an evening of great wine, free live music, and the relaxed beauty of Balsall Creek. Enjoy performances from talented local artists from 5 to 7 pm, with wine by the glass, beer, and food available for purchase from 4 to 8 pm. The Third of this series will feature live music by Basso a Deux, a jazzy swing-style duo.

Guests must be 21+ Admission is free, but reservations are requested so we can plan ahead. No outside food or beverage allowed.