 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield University
Map:900 SE Baker Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-2200
Email:newsroom@linfield.edu
Website:http://https://linfield.edu/nobel/
All Dates:Feb 23, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Nobel laureate Bill Phillips presentation

Join Nobel laureate Bill Phillips at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium for a lively presentation full of exciting experiments and down-to-earth explanations of today's hottest (and coolest) science. Open to the public. Free tickets available online.

Nobel laureate Bill Phillips presentation

Linfield University
Linfield University 97128 900 SE Baker Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
February (2023)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable