|Location:
|Linfield University
|Map:
|900 SE Baker Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-883-2200
|Email:
|newsroom@linfield.edu
|Website:
|http://https://linfield.edu/nobel/
|All Dates:
Nobel laureate Bill Phillips presentation
Join Nobel laureate Bill Phillips at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 in Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium for a lively presentation full of exciting experiments and down-to-earth explanations of today's hottest (and coolest) science. Open to the public. Free tickets available online.
