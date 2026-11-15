Nightwork Candle Workshop



Join Nightwork Candle & Perfume for a cozy November afternoon in wine country, where fragrance, creativity, and a little autumn romance come together.



Set against the beautiful backdrop of Coria Estates, we’ll spend the afternoon exploring warm woods, velvety florals, earthy fig, amber, and spice while creating your very own custom-scented candle.



You’ll be guided through the art of fragrance blending, discovering beautiful scent combinations before hand-pouring your own luxury coconut-soy candle to take home.



Whether you’re coming with friends, planning a romantic afternoon, or simply looking for a little creative escape, this intimate workshop is an invitation to slow down, explore your senses, and make something beautiful.

Fee: $65