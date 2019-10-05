Newport Cider Festival

Celebrating the beauty and bounty of the Pacific Northwest, the Cider Festival is a great opportunity to welcome the arrival of fall. Enjoy the work of local artisans, Oregon craft brews, live music and demonstrations, Pacific Northwest ciders and wine. Plus it's family friendly!

Fee: $12 adults, $8 kids 3-12 (e-ticket) $16 adults, $10 kids 3-12 (day of)