 Calendar Home
Location:Newport Armory
Map:541 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR 97365
Phone: 541-265-8801
Email:info@newportchamber.org
Website:http://www.newportchamber.org/newport-cider-festival
All Dates:Oct 4, 2019 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Oct 5, 2019 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Newport Cider Festival

Celebrating the beauty and bounty of the Pacific Northwest, the Cider Festival is a great opportunity to welcome the arrival of fall. Enjoy the work of local artisans, Oregon craft brews, live music and demonstrations, Pacific Northwest ciders and wine. Plus it's family friendly!

 

Fee: $12 adults, $8 kids 3-12 (e-ticket) $16 adults, $10 kids 3-12 (day of)

Enjoy PNW ciders, craft brews, wine, and live music on the Oregon Coast, Oct. 4-5, 2019.

Newport Armory
Newport Armory 97365 541 SW Coast Hwy, Newport, OR 97365
October (2019)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable