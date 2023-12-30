 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 7073644058
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road
All Dates:Dec 30, 2023 - Dec 31, 2023 11am-4:30pm both days.

New Years Eve Caviar and Sparkling

Bring in the new year with a little bit of luxury! While we celebrate 2023 and look forward to everything that 2024 might bring, we want to share one of our favorite food and wine pairings with you - the perfect marriage of salt and acid - Caviar and Sparkling Wine!

Two Ticketing options, paid day of. $85 includes the caviar and two glasses of either Sparkling Blanc De Noir or Sparkling Rose. Or Include a full bottle of either Sparkling for $110.

 

Fee: $85/$110

Enjoy our sparkling wine with a delightful caviar pairing.

