Location:Anthology
Map:The Four Graces 9590 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 374-0334
Email:feg@jpublicrelations.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/thefourgraces/event/580616/anthology-nye
All Dates:Dec 31, 2025

New Year's Eve at Anthology

The evening begins at 7:30 PM with a five-course tasting menu crafted by Chefs Chase Williams and Zack Ehrlich, featuring the season’s most inspired flavors from the Willamette Valley and beyond.Each course is paired with wines selected by Peter Marcy and Caroline Huggins, showcasing hidden gems from the Willamette Valley alongside standout international selections — an oenophile’s journey from here to there.After dinner, the celebration moves to Winemaker Hall, where the vibe shifts and the tempo rises. KMHD’s own Cooky Parker (a.k.a. Scott Magee) will be spinning a vinyl/digital hybrid set of soul, funk, and vintage grooves — a true musicologist’s curation to keep you moving into the new year. Expect soulful surprises and deep-cut joy.This is not just a dinner — it’s a journey. From a place-driven culinary experience to a communal celebration of sound, flavor, and connection, Anthology’s New Year’s Eve offers a night to remember — and a story worth retelling.

 

Fee: $360

Join us for a New Year’s Eve celebration!

Anthology
Anthology
The Four Graces 9590 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
