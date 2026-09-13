NEW TUTTLE WINES TASTING

After twenty years of winemaking, Barnaby Tuttle had an itch to try something new. He began working on this secret project three years ago, and now he has a complete lineup of nine new wines ready for you to try!



The wines are called "TUTTLE" after his family name. These bottles are a major departure from what you might expect. If you know his Teutonic wines, you are probably used to his light, crisp, Alpine-style blends. These new wines are completely different. From the winemaking techniques to the extended time in aging (élevage), every step was reimagined to make this lineup uniquely standout.



Barnaby is excited for you to taste the new collection, and he will be hanging out at the event to chat, pour tastes, and answer all your questions!

Fee: $35 at the door, refunded with purchase