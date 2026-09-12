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Location:Teutonic Wine Company
Map:3303 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 5037056311
Email:olga@teutonicwines.com
Website:https://teutonicwines.com/teutonic-happenings/
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 13, 2026 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

NEW TUTTLE WINES TASTING

After twenty years of winemaking, Barnaby Tuttle had an itch to try something new. He began working on this secret project three years ago, and now he has a complete lineup of nine new wines ready for you to try!

The wines are called "TUTTLE" after his family name. These bottles are a major departure from what you might expect. If you know his Teutonic wines, you are probably used to his light, crisp, Alpine-style blends. These new wines are completely different. From the winemaking techniques to the extended time in aging (élevage), every step was reimagined to make this lineup uniquely standout.

Barnaby is excited for you to taste the new collection, and he will be hanging out at the event to chat, pour tastes, and answer all your questions!

 

Fee: $35 at the door, refunded with purchase

Come taste NEW TUTTLE WINES with winemaker Barnaby Tuttle. These wines are uniquely different from any other of his wines he's ever made.

Teutonic Wine Company
Teutonic Wine Company 97202 3303 SE 20th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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