New Tasting Room & Art Gallery

Discover Barking Dog's new wine tasting room and rotating art gallery in the heart of downtown Carlton! We’re open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering a welcoming space to enjoy our handcrafted wines, including Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot Noir. Each bottle purchased supports our mission of giving back to the community through our Give Back Program. Come sip, explore local art, and experience the charm of our unique space.

Fee: $15