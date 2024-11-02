 Calendar Home
Location:Barking Dog Wine
Map:258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: (971) 333-1994
Email:info@barkingdog.wine
Website:http://www.barkingdog.wine
All Dates:Oct 26, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Oct 27, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 1, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 2, 2024 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 3, 2024 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

New Tasting Room & Art Gallery

Discover Barking Dog's new wine tasting room and rotating art gallery in the heart of downtown Carlton! We’re open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering a welcoming space to enjoy our handcrafted wines, including Pinot Noir, Rosé, and White Pinot Noir. Each bottle purchased supports our mission of giving back to the community through our Give Back Program. Come sip, explore local art, and experience the charm of our unique space.

 

Fee: $15

Visit our new tasting room & art gallery in Carlton, open Fri-Sun.

Barking Dog Wine
Barking Dog Wine 97111 258 N Kutch St. Ste B, Carlton, OR 97111
October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable