Natural Wines: Myths & Realities

Natural, or low-intervention, wines are a major phenomenon in the wine world. These wines emphasize the influence of terroir on grapes, and are a broad category of wines that have minimal intervention in the winemaking process.



This said, the world of natural wine can be a bit confusing, so we’ll be debunking some myths and addressing what makes a natty wine so “natural." Given that producers of natural wines tend to be on the smaller scale because they rely so heavily upon hands-on (rather than purely mechanized) labor and vinification techniques, our flight will get into stuff that very well might shock and surprise your taste buds (for better or worse!).

Fee: $35