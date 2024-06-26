 Calendar Home
Location:Ora et Labora Wine Shop
Map:3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Phone: (503) 444-7482
Email:info@oraetlabora.wine
Website:https://www.oraetlabora.wine/events/p/natty-wines-myths-and-realities-wednesday-june-26-2-4pm
All Dates:Jun 26, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Natural Wines: Myths & Realities

Natural, or low-intervention, wines are a major phenomenon in the wine world. These wines emphasize the influence of terroir on grapes, and are a broad category of wines that have minimal intervention in the winemaking process.

This said, the world of natural wine can be a bit confusing, so we’ll be debunking some myths and addressing what makes a natty wine so “natural." Given that producers of natural wines tend to be on the smaller scale because they rely so heavily upon hands-on (rather than purely mechanized) labor and vinification techniques, our flight will get into stuff that very well might shock and surprise your taste buds (for better or worse!).

 

Fee: $35

Learn about the world of natural wine, a loose and somewhat controversial category of wine.

