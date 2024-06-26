|Location:
|Ora et Labora Wine Shop
|3928 N Williams Ave, Portland, Oregon 97227
Natural Wines: Myths & Realities
Natural, or low-intervention, wines are a major phenomenon in the wine world. These wines emphasize the influence of terroir on grapes, and are a broad category of wines that have minimal intervention in the winemaking process.
This said, the world of natural wine can be a bit confusing, so we’ll be debunking some myths and addressing what makes a natty wine so “natural." Given that producers of natural wines tend to be on the smaller scale because they rely so heavily upon hands-on (rather than purely mechanized) labor and vinification techniques, our flight will get into stuff that very well might shock and surprise your taste buds (for better or worse!).
Fee: $35
Learn about the world of natural wine, a loose and somewhat controversial category of wine.