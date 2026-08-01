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Location:Scenic Sarver Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Aug 1, 2026 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Natsukashii Soul

Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with Natsukashii Soul, a Neo-Soul, Acid-jazz, funk band sure to get you on that dance floor!
We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!

Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.

We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!

Natsukashii Soul is a Neo-soul, Acid-jazz, funk band taking the PNW by storm!

Scenic Sarver Patio
Scenic Sarver Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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