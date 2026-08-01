|Location:
|Scenic Sarver Patio
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Natsukashii Soul
Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with Natsukashii Soul, a Neo-Soul, Acid-jazz, funk band sure to get you on that dance floor!
We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!
Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.
We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!
Natsukashii Soul is a Neo-soul, Acid-jazz, funk band taking the PNW by storm!