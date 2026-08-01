Natsukashii Soul

Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with Natsukashii Soul, a Neo-Soul, Acid-jazz, funk band sure to get you on that dance floor!

We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!



Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!