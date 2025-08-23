|Location:
|Newberg Animal Shelter
|Map:
|1591 S. Sandoz Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|9713331994
|Email:
|info@barkingdog.wine
|Website:
|https://barkingdog.wine/visit/
|All Dates:
National Dog Day - Spoil Your Dog Celebration
Join Barking Dog Wine at the 3rd Annual Spoil Your Dog Event at the Newberg Animal Shelter! This fun-filled celebration of National Dog Day is perfect for the whole family - especially the four-legged members.
Enjoy vendors, dog-themed gifts, raffles, dog activities, a kissing booth, and special guests. Barking Dog Wine will be on-site with wines available for purchase - because the humans deserve treats too.
This is a free, dog-friendly, outdoor event hosted by Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.
A portion of Barking Dog Wine sales supports Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.
Spoil your pup on National Dog Day with wine, vendors, and fun at Newberg Animal Shelter!