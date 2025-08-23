National Dog Day - Spoil Your Dog Celebration

Join Barking Dog Wine at the 3rd Annual Spoil Your Dog Event at the Newberg Animal Shelter! This fun-filled celebration of National Dog Day is perfect for the whole family - especially the four-legged members.

Enjoy vendors, dog-themed gifts, raffles, dog activities, a kissing booth, and special guests. Barking Dog Wine will be on-site with wines available for purchase - because the humans deserve treats too.

This is a free, dog-friendly, outdoor event hosted by Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.

A portion of Barking Dog Wine sales supports Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.