Location:Newberg Animal Shelter
Map:1591 S. Sandoz Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 9713331994
Email:info@barkingdog.wine
Website:https://barkingdog.wine/visit/
All Dates:Aug 23, 2025 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

National Dog Day - Spoil Your Dog Celebration

Join Barking Dog Wine at the 3rd Annual Spoil Your Dog Event at the Newberg Animal Shelter! This fun-filled celebration of National Dog Day is perfect for the whole family - especially the four-legged members.
Enjoy vendors, dog-themed gifts, raffles, dog activities, a kissing booth, and special guests. Barking Dog Wine will be on-site with wines available for purchase - because the humans deserve treats too.
This is a free, dog-friendly, outdoor event hosted by Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.
A portion of Barking Dog Wine sales supports Newberg Animal Shelter Friends.

Spoil your pup on National Dog Day with wine, vendors, and fun at Newberg Animal Shelter!

1591 S. Sandoz Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
