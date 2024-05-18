Natalie's Estate Winery at Big Red Fest

The Willamette Valley is well known for its production of Pinot Noir, but now it’s time to celebrate the OTHER awesome red wines produced here in the Willamette Valley!

Pamplin Family Winery is presenting the 2nd annual BIG RED FEST! Whether it’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec or a Petit Verdot, this is a chance for you to enjoy a day of tasting delicious OTHER red wines all in one spot! We plan on showcasing 2 of our big reds!



Join us and 14 producers of big, bold red wines together in one place. You don't have to drive all over the valley to get your big red fix.





Wooden Heart Kitchen will be providing delicious bites and you will receive a keepsake Big wine glass. We hope you can join us for a fabulous time!

Fee: $70 per person