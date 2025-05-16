 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:May 16, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 17, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 18, 2025 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mystery Winey Flights

In celebration of UFO Weekend in McMinnville, we’re adding a playful twist to your tasting experience! Join us for a Mystery Wine Flight—a blind tasting of five wines, served in brown bagged bottles to keep things delightfully under wraps.

Put your palate to the test and guess the varietals or vintages of the wines. Nail your guesses, and you just might win a prize!

This special flight will be offered alongside our regular tasting menu all weekend long. Come sip, speculate, and celebrate the unknown with us!

Click here to make your reservation on Tock!

 

Fee: $25

Sip, speculate, and celebrate the unknown with us our Mystery Wine Flight for UFO Weekend!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, Mcminnville, OR 97128
May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable