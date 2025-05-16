Mystery Winey Flights

In celebration of UFO Weekend in McMinnville, we’re adding a playful twist to your tasting experience! Join us for a Mystery Wine Flight—a blind tasting of five wines, served in brown bagged bottles to keep things delightfully under wraps.



Put your palate to the test and guess the varietals or vintages of the wines. Nail your guesses, and you just might win a prize!



This special flight will be offered alongside our regular tasting menu all weekend long. Come sip, speculate, and celebrate the unknown with us!



Click here to make your reservation on Tock!

Fee: $25