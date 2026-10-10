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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0421/music-trivia--80s-music-trivia--oct-23
All Dates:Oct 23, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music Trivia - The 80's! at Oak Knoll Winery

📅 Date: Friday, October 23, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

🎶💿 80s MUSIC TRIVIA IS COMING! 💿🎶

Break out the big hair, neon, leg warmers and your totally awesome 80s music knowledge! 😎

We’re taking it back to the decade of Madonna, Prince, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Cyndi Lauper and SO much more!

🎤 Think you know your 80s music?
You might know the song… but do you know the artist?
Can you finish the lyric?
Recognize a hit in just a few seconds?
Remember those one-hit wonders?

Grab your friends, build your team, and come show us what you've got!

🍷 Wine will be flowing.
🎶 The music will be LOUD.
😂 There will definitely be singing.
🏆 And bragging rights are absolutely on the line.

No Googling. No Shazam. Just your totally tubular 80s brain!

Who’s ready to go BACK TO THE 80s?! 📼⚡🎸

👇 Tag the friend you KNOW needs to be on your team!

🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.

🐾 No pets allowed.

Big hair, legendary hits, and totally tubular trivia! 🎶 Travel back to the '80s at Oak Knoll Winery for a night of music trivia featuring iconic artists, finish-the-lyrics challenges, and one-hit wonders. Grab your crew, test your knowledge, and compete for ultimate bragging rights. No Shazam allowed! 📼🎸

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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