|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0421/music-trivia--80s-music-trivia--oct-23
|All Dates:
Music Trivia - The 80's! at Oak Knoll Winery
📅 Date: Friday, October 23, 2026
⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
💰 Cost: Complimentary
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
🎶💿 80s MUSIC TRIVIA IS COMING! 💿🎶
Break out the big hair, neon, leg warmers and your totally awesome 80s music knowledge! 😎
We’re taking it back to the decade of Madonna, Prince, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Cyndi Lauper and SO much more!
🎤 Think you know your 80s music?
You might know the song… but do you know the artist?
Can you finish the lyric?
Recognize a hit in just a few seconds?
Remember those one-hit wonders?
Grab your friends, build your team, and come show us what you've got!
🍷 Wine will be flowing.
🎶 The music will be LOUD.
😂 There will definitely be singing.
🏆 And bragging rights are absolutely on the line.
No Googling. No Shazam. Just your totally tubular 80s brain!
Who’s ready to go BACK TO THE 80s?! 📼⚡🎸
👇 Tag the friend you KNOW needs to be on your team!
🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.
🐾 No pets allowed.
Big hair, legendary hits, and totally tubular trivia! 🎶 Travel back to the '80s at Oak Knoll Winery for a night of music trivia featuring iconic artists, finish-the-lyrics challenges, and one-hit wonders. Grab your crew, test your knowledge, and compete for ultimate bragging rights. No Shazam allowed! 📼🎸