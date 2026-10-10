Music Trivia - The 80's! at Oak Knoll Winery

📅 Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

💰 Cost: Complimentary

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only



🎶💿 80s MUSIC TRIVIA IS COMING! 💿🎶



Break out the big hair, neon, leg warmers and your totally awesome 80s music knowledge! 😎



We’re taking it back to the decade of Madonna, Prince, Bon Jovi, Journey, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Cyndi Lauper and SO much more!



🎤 Think you know your 80s music?

You might know the song… but do you know the artist?

Can you finish the lyric?

Recognize a hit in just a few seconds?

Remember those one-hit wonders?



Grab your friends, build your team, and come show us what you've got!



🍷 Wine will be flowing.

🎶 The music will be LOUD.

😂 There will definitely be singing.

🏆 And bragging rights are absolutely on the line.



No Googling. No Shazam. Just your totally tubular 80s brain!



Who’s ready to go BACK TO THE 80s?! 📼⚡🎸



👇 Tag the friend you KNOW needs to be on your team!



🍽 You MAY bring your own food. No outside beverages.



🐾 No pets allowed.