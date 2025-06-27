 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Music-on-the-Lawn-Strawberry-Roan
All Dates:Jun 27, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music on the Lawn featuring Strawberry Roan

🎶 It’s our Summer Season Opener and we’re kicking things off with a bang—Strawberry Roan is bringing the tunes and the vibes! 🎤🎸

📅 Friday, June 27 | ⏰ 6–9 PM (Gates open at 5)

Grab your friends, your lawn chairs, and your favorite snacks! 🧺🪑 Ice chests with ice? Yep, bring ‘em! 🍻
Or let the pros do the cooking—Amelia’s Mexican 🌮 and Gourmet on the Go 🚚 will be serving up delicious eats all night long.

🎟️ Tickets: • General Admission: $10
• Wine Club Members: $5 (limit 4 – must sign in)
• At the Gate: $15
• Under 21: FREE! 🎉

Let’s raise a glass to summer nights, good food, and great music under the open sky! 🌅🍷

 

Fee: $10.00

🎶 Kick off the concert season with Strawberry Roan at Oak Knoll Winery!

