Music on the Lawn featuring Strawberry Roan

๐ŸŽถ It’s our Summer Season Opener and we’re kicking things off with a bang—Strawberry Roan is bringing the tunes and the vibes! ๐ŸŽค๐ŸŽธ



๐Ÿ“ Friday, June 27 | โฐ 6–9 PM (Gates open at 5)



Grab your friends, your lawn chairs, and your favorite snacks! ๐Ÿงบ๐Ÿช‘ Ice chests with ice? Yep, bring ‘em! ๐Ÿป

Or let the pros do the cooking—Amelia’s Mexican ๐ŸŒฎ and Gourmet on the Go ๐Ÿšš will be serving up delicious eats all night long.



๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ Tickets: • General Admission: $10

• Wine Club Members: $5 (limit 4 – must sign in)

• At the Gate: $15

• Under 21: FREE! ๐ŸŽ‰



Let’s raise a glass to summer nights, good food, and great music under the open sky! ๐ŸŒ ๐Ÿท

Fee: $10.00