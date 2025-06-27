|Location:
Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
5036488198
|Email:
info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Music-on-the-Lawn-Strawberry-Roan
|All Dates:
Music on the Lawn featuring Strawberry Roan
🎶 It’s our Summer Season Opener and we’re kicking things off with a bang—Strawberry Roan is bringing the tunes and the vibes! 🎤🎸
📅 Friday, June 27 | ⏰ 6–9 PM (Gates open at 5)
Grab your friends, your lawn chairs, and your favorite snacks! 🧺🪑 Ice chests with ice? Yep, bring ‘em! 🍻
Or let the pros do the cooking—Amelia’s Mexican 🌮 and Gourmet on the Go 🚚 will be serving up delicious eats all night long.
🎟️ Tickets: • General Admission: $10
• Wine Club Members: $5 (limit 4 – must sign in)
• At the Gate: $15
• Under 21: FREE! 🎉
Let’s raise a glass to summer nights, good food, and great music under the open sky! 🌅🍷
Fee: $10.00
