Music on the Lawn featuring Strawberry Roan

🎶 It’s our Summer Season Opener and we’re kicking things off with a bang—Strawberry Roan is bringing the tunes and the vibes! 🎤🎸



📅 Friday, June 27 | ⏰ 6–9 PM (Gates open at 5)



Grab your friends, your lawn chairs, and your favorite snacks! 🧺🪑 Ice chests with ice? Yep, bring ‘em! 🍻

Or let the pros do the cooking—Amelia’s Mexican 🌮 and Gourmet on the Go 🚚 will be serving up delicious eats all night long.



🎟️ Tickets: • General Admission: $10

• Wine Club Members: $5 (limit 4 – must sign in)

• At the Gate: $15

• Under 21: FREE! 🎉



Let’s raise a glass to summer nights, good food, and great music under the open sky! 🌅🍷

Fee: $10.00