|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Slicker-Country-Band
|All Dates:
Music on the Lawn Featuring Slicker Country Band
September 6
6pm - 9pm (gates open at 5pm)
$10 pp (under 21 is complimentary)
Club Members: $5 pp (4 tickets per member, must sign into your account to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (member and non-member).
Online Registration will close at 4pm the day of the event.
Food Trucks: Gourmet on the Go, Amelia's Mexican, and West Coast Phylliz
Outside is allowed, NO outside beverages
see website for complete details
Music on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring Slicker Country Band