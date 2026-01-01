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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0302/slicker--9--4
All Dates:Sep 4, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music on the Lawn featuring Slicker

Slicker -

📅Date: Friday, September 4, 2026

⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 4:00PM) Please do NOT show up before 4:00pm. The driveway will be blocked.

General Admission: 10.00

Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)

Family Friendly - Under 21 complimentary

🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site: Amelia's Mexican, Westside Pizza House, & Boro Burgers

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda! We will have complimentary water.
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 Pets are allowed - on lease and well-behaved

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

NO REFUNDS

 

Fee: $10.00

Great music, delicious food, local wine, and a perfect summer evening on the lawn.

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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