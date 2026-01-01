|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0302/slicker--9--4
|All Dates:
Music on the Lawn featuring Slicker
Slicker -
📅Date: Friday, September 4, 2026
⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 4:00PM) Please do NOT show up before 4:00pm. The driveway will be blocked.
General Admission: 10.00
Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
Family Friendly - Under 21 complimentary
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day
Food Trucks On-Site: Amelia's Mexican, Westside Pizza House, & Boro Burgers
Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda! We will have complimentary water.
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 Pets are allowed - on lease and well-behaved
🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥
NO REFUNDS
Fee: $10.00
Great music, delicious food, local wine, and a perfect summer evening on the lawn.