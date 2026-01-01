Music on the Lawn featuring Slicker

Slicker -



📅Date: Friday, September 4, 2026



⏰Time: 6PM - 9PM (Doors open at 4:00PM) Please do NOT show up before 4:00pm. The driveway will be blocked.



General Admission: 10.00



Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)



Family Friendly - Under 21 complimentary



🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day



Food Trucks On-Site: Amelia's Mexican, Westside Pizza House, & Boro Burgers



Things to Know:

🚫 No outside beverages allowed of any kinda! We will have complimentary water.

🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors

🐶 Pets are allowed - on lease and well-behaved



🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥



NO REFUNDS

Fee: $10.00