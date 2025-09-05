 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0084/Music-on-the-Lawn-featuring-Slicker-Country-Band--September-5th
All Dates:Sep 5, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music on the Lawn featuring Slicker

🎶 Slicker Country Band 🎶
📅 Date: Friday, September 5
⏰ Time: 6PM - 9PM (Gates open at 4:00PM)
💲 Cost:

General Admission: $10 per person (Under 21 FREE 🎉)
Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (Member & Non-Member)
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 3PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site:
🚚 Gourmet on the Go
🌮 Amelia’s Mexican
🥪 West Coast Phylliz

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water or previously purchased Oak Knoll Wine) – Bags will be checked
🧊 Ice chests with ice are allowed
🪑 Bring your lawn chairs & blankets
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 Dogs are welcome – must be on a leash

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

 

Fee: $10.00

Get ready for a night of fantastic country music with the Slicker Country Band

Oak Knoll Winery
