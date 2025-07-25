 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Music-on-the-Lawn-River-Divide
All Dates:Jul 25, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music on the Lawn featuring River Divide

🎶 River Divide🎶
📅 Date: Friday, July 25, 2025
⏰ Time: 6PM - 9PM (Gates open at 5PM)
💲 Cost:

General Admission: $10 per person (Under 21 FREE 🎉)
Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (Member & Non-Member)
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site:
🌮 Amelia’s Mexican
🚚 Gourmet on the Go

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water or previously purchased Oak Knoll Wine) – Bags will be checked
🧊 Ice chests with ice are allowed
🪑 Bring your lawn chairs & blankets
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 Dogs are welcome – must be on a leash

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

 

Fee: $10.00

River Divide brings country-rock energy to Music on the Lawn—don’t miss it! 🎶

Oak Knoll Winery
