Music on the Lawn Featuring Macey Gard Band

Friday, July 26, 2024

6pm - 9pm (gates open at 5pm)

$10 pp (under 21 is complimentary)

Club Members: $5 pp (4 tickets per member, must sign into your account to purchase)

Gate Admission: $15 (member and non-member).

Online Registration will close at 4pm the day of the event.



Food Trucks: Cajun Papa's and Gourmet on the Go

Outside food is allowed, NO outside beverages.

See website for complete details

Fee: $10.00