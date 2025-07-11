|Location:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Music-on-the-Lawn-Hit-Machine
Music on the Lawn featuring Hit Machine
🎶 Hit Machine 🎶
📅 Date: Friday, July 11, 2025
⏰ Time: 6PM - 9PM (Gates open at 5PM)
💲 Cost:
General Admission: $10 per person (Under 21 FREE 🎉)
Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (Member & Non-Member)
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day
Food Trucks On-Site:
🌮 Amelia’s Mexican
🥪 West Coast Phylliz
🍤 Cajun Papa's
Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water or previously purchased Oak Knoll Wine) – Bags will be checked
🧊 Ice chests with ice are allowed
🪑 Bring your lawn chairs & blankets
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 Dogs are welcome – must be on a leash
🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥
Fee: $10.00
Hit Machine brings high-energy hits to our Music on the Lawn Series🎶