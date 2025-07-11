Music on the Lawn featuring Hit Machine

🎶 Hit Machine 🎶

📅 Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

⏰ Time: 6PM - 9PM (Gates open at 5PM)

💲 Cost:



General Admission: $10 per person (Under 21 FREE 🎉)

Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)

Gate Admission: $15 (Member & Non-Member)

🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day



Food Trucks On-Site:

🌮 Amelia’s Mexican

🥪 West Coast Phylliz

🍤 Cajun Papa's



Things to Know:

🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water or previously purchased Oak Knoll Wine) – Bags will be checked

🧊 Ice chests with ice are allowed

🪑 Bring your lawn chairs & blankets

🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors

🐶 Dogs are welcome – must be on a leash



🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

Fee: $10.00