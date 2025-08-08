 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Music-on-the-Lawn-Freight-Train-Jaine-Band
All Dates:Aug 8, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Music on the Lawn featuring Freight Train Jaine

🎶 Freight Train Jaine 🎶
📅 Date: Friday, August 8, 2025
⏰ Time: 6PM - 9PM (Gates open at 5PM)
💲 Cost:

General Admission: $10 per person (Under 21 FREE 🎉)
Club Members: $5 per person (Limit 4 tickets per member – must sign in to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (Member & Non-Member)
🛑 Online Registration Closes at 4PM on Event Day

Food Trucks On-Site:
🍤 Cajun Papa's
🥪 West Coast Phylliz

Things to Know:
🚫 No outside beverages allowed (including water or previously purchased Oak Knoll Wine) – Bags will be checked
🧊 Ice chests with ice are allowed
🪑 Bring your lawn chairs & blankets
🌭 You can bring your own food or purchase from vendors
🐶 Dogs are welcome – must be on a leash

🎟️ Get your tickets now & join us for a night of great music and fun! 🎶🔥

 

Fee: $10.00

Rock the winery with Freight Train Jaine! Live music, great wine, and summer vibes at Oak Knoll!

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable