|Oak Knoll Winery
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|5036488198
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product/Diego-Romero-Band
Music on the Lawn Featuring Diego Romero Band
Friday, August 23, 2024
6pm - 9pm (gates open at 5pm)
$10 pp (under 21 is complimentary)
Club Members: $5 pp (4 tickets per member, must sign into your account to purchase)
Gate Admission: $15 (member and non-member).
Online Registration will close at 4pm the day of the event.
Food Trucks: Cajun Papa's and Gourmet on the Go
Outside food is allowed, NO outside beverages
See website for complete details
Fee: $10.00
Music on the Lawn Summer Concert Series featuring the Diego Romero Band