 Calendar Home
Location:J.L. Kiff Vineyard
Map:13544 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:visit@jlkiffvineyard.com
Website:https://www.jlkiffvineyard.com/events/music/
All Dates:Jul 30, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Music in the Vines

Tap to the music, bask in the view, enjoy dinner & wine! Local bluegrass band Bootleg Jam (Joel on the banjo!) will take the stage. Chicken and veggie rice plates and burgers from Fire & Feast, wine from J.L. Kiff Vineyard, plus beer and non-alc, all available to purchase. Free to attend. B.Y.O.C. (Bring Your Own Chair!) No outside alcohol. Food and bevs 5:30-8:00, music 6:00-8:15.

Music, food, wine, and community!

J.L. Kiff Vineyard
J.L. Kiff Vineyard 13544 13544 NW Willis Rd., McMinnville, OR 97128
July (2026)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable