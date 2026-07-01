Music in the Vines

Tap to the music, bask in the view, enjoy dinner & wine! Local bluegrass band Bootleg Jam (Joel on the banjo!) will take the stage. Chicken and veggie rice plates and burgers from Fire & Feast, wine from J.L. Kiff Vineyard, plus beer and non-alc, all available to purchase. Free to attend. B.Y.O.C. (Bring Your Own Chair!) No outside alcohol. Food and bevs 5:30-8:00, music 6:00-8:15.