|Melrose Vineyards
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|5412144236
|melrosevineyards@gmail.com
|http://https://www.melrosevineyards.com/
Music In The Vines
Music in the Vines, August 13th between 5:30 - 8 pm.
Band: TBD
Dinner: TBD
Cost: $15.00 includes live music & light dinner.
No advanced ticket sales, first come/first serve.
Fee: $15.00
