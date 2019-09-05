 Calendar Home
Location:Melrose Vineyards
Map:885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: (541) 672-6080
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/music-in-the-vines-5d5c6e9523b1d-5d5c7bad290d6.html
All Dates:Sep 5, 2019 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Music in the Vines

Music In The Vines

$15 per person & includes dinner

Live Music ~ Neil Johnson Band

Menu: Pasta Bar

Food is served at 6pm and they line up early!

No advanced ticket sales, first come first serve.

 

Fee: $15

Music In The Vines$15 per person & includes dinnerLive Music ~ Neil Johnson BandMenu: Pasta BarFood is served at 6pm and they line up early!No advanced ticket sales, first come first serve.   Fee: $15
Melrose Vineyards
Melrose Vineyards 97471 885 Melqua Road, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable