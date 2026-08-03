Music in the Garden with Vikings in the Basement

Get ready for an evening of sing-alongs, dancing and party favorites with Vikings in the Basement. Their energetic mix of rock, country, pop and classic hits makes this one of summer's most lively performances. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Ponzi Vineyards available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.



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