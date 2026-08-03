|Location:
|The Estate Garden
|Map:
|2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035542525
|Email:
|info@theallison.com
|Website:
|https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-vikings-in-the-basement/
|All Dates:
Music in the Garden with Vikings in the Basement
Get ready for an evening of sing-alongs, dancing and party favorites with Vikings in the Basement. Their energetic mix of rock, country, pop and classic hits makes this one of summer's most lively performances. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Ponzi Vineyards available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Visit our website for complete event details and available amenities.
Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa with Vikings in the Basement on Aug. 3.