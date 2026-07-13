|Location:
|Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa
|Map:
|2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-2525
|Email:
|info@theallison.com
|Website:
|https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-featuring-victor-artis/
|All Dates:
Music in the Garden Featuring Victor Artis
Enjoy an evening with Victor Artis, whose soulful sound blends indie rock, alt-pop, indie folk and heartfelt songwriting. Bring a blanket and relax in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden for this complimentary outdoor concert. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from L'Angolo Estate will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Visit our website for complete event details. We'll see you in the garden!
Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Victor Artis on July 13.