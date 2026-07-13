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Location:Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-2525
Email:info@theallison.com
Website:https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-featuring-victor-artis/
All Dates:Jul 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music in the Garden Featuring Victor Artis

Enjoy an evening with Victor Artis, whose soulful sound blends indie rock, alt-pop, indie folk and heartfelt songwriting. Bring a blanket and relax in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden for this complimentary outdoor concert. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from L'Angolo Estate will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.

Visit our website for complete event details. We'll see you in the garden!

Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Victor Artis on July 13.

Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa
Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa 97132 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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