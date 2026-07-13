Music in the Garden Featuring Victor Artis

Enjoy an evening with Victor Artis, whose soulful sound blends indie rock, alt-pop, indie folk and heartfelt songwriting. Bring a blanket and relax in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden for this complimentary outdoor concert. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from L'Angolo Estate will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.



Visit our website for complete event details. We'll see you in the garden!