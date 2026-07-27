Music in the Garden Featuring Johnny Franco

Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom bring humor, charisma and crowd-favorite originals alongside playful takes on classic hits for an unforgettable summer evening. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Alexana Winery available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.



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