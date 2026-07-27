|Location:
|The Estate Garden
|Map:
|2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035542525
|Email:
|info@theallison.com
|Website:
|https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-johnny-franco/
|All Dates:
Music in the Garden Featuring Johnny Franco
Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom bring humor, charisma and crowd-favorite originals alongside playful takes on classic hits for an unforgettable summer evening. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Alexana Winery available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Visit our website for complete event details and available amenities.
Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Johnny Franco on July 27.