 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate Garden
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035542525
Email:info@theallison.com
Website:https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-johnny-franco/
All Dates:Jul 27, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music in the Garden Featuring Johnny Franco

Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom bring humor, charisma and crowd-favorite originals alongside playful takes on classic hits for an unforgettable summer evening. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Alexana Winery available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.

Visit our website for complete event details and available amenities.

Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Johnny Franco on July 27.

The Estate Garden
The Estate Garden 97132 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
July (2026)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable