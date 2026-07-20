|Location:
|The Estate Garden
|Map:
|2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035542525
|Email:
|info@theallison.com
|Website:
|https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-jacob-westfall/
|All Dates:
Music in the Garden Featuring Jacob Westfall
Experience an evening with rising Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Jacob Westfall, whose blend of folk, alternative rock and pop has earned recognition through appearances on The Voice and American Idol. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary outdoor concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Archery Summit available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Jacob Westfall on July 20.