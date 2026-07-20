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Location:The Estate Garden
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035542525
Email:info@theallison.com
Website:https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-jacob-westfall/
All Dates:Jul 20, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music in the Garden Featuring Jacob Westfall

Experience an evening with rising Pacific Northwest singer-songwriter Jacob Westfall, whose blend of folk, alternative rock and pop has earned recognition through appearances on The Voice and American Idol. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary outdoor concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Archery Summit available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.

Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Jacob Westfall on July 20.

The Estate Garden
The Estate Garden 97132 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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