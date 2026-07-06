Music in the Garden Featuring Hit Machine

Kick off the 2026 Music in the Garden series at The Allison Inn & Spa with Hit Machine, a Pacific Northwest favorite known for high-energy performances spanning Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, the Bee Gees, Steve Miller Band and more. Bring a blanket and enjoy a complimentary outdoor concert in The Allison's Estate Garden. Admission to Music in the Garden is free and open to the public. Wood-fired pizza and featured wine from Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.



Visit our website for complete event details. We'll see you in the garden!