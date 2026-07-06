 Calendar Home
Location:Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-2525
Email:info@theallison.com
Website:https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-hit-machine/
All Dates:Jul 6, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music in the Garden Featuring Hit Machine

Kick off the 2026 Music in the Garden series at The Allison Inn & Spa with Hit Machine, a Pacific Northwest favorite known for high-energy performances spanning Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, the Bee Gees, Steve Miller Band and more. Bring a blanket and enjoy a complimentary outdoor concert in The Allison's Estate Garden. Admission to Music in the Garden is free and open to the public. Wood-fired pizza and featured wine from Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.

Visit our website for complete event details. We'll see you in the garden!

Free summer concert series at The Allison Inn & Spa kicks off with Hit Machine on July 6.

Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa
Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa 97132 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
July (2026)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable