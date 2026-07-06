|Location:
|Estate Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa
|Map:
|2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-2525
|Email:
|info@theallison.com
|Website:
|https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-hit-machine/
|All Dates:
Music in the Garden Featuring Hit Machine
Kick off the 2026 Music in the Garden series at The Allison Inn & Spa with Hit Machine, a Pacific Northwest favorite known for high-energy performances spanning Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, the Bee Gees, Steve Miller Band and more. Bring a blanket and enjoy a complimentary outdoor concert in The Allison's Estate Garden. Admission to Music in the Garden is free and open to the public. Wood-fired pizza and featured wine from Lytle-Barnett | Aubaine available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Visit our website for complete event details. We'll see you in the garden!
Free summer concert series at The Allison Inn & Spa kicks off with Hit Machine on July 6.