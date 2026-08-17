Music in the Garden Featuring Boogie Cat

Celebrate the grand finale of the 2026 Music in the Garden series with Northwest blues legend Norman "Boogie Cat" Sylvester and vocalist Lenanne Sylvester-Miller. Their energetic blend of blues, soul and timeless favorites promises a memorable close to the season. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Eminent Domaine available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.



Visit our website for complete event details and available amenities.