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Location:The Estate Garden
Map:2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035542525
Email:info@theallison.com
Website:https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-boogie-cat/
All Dates:Aug 17, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music in the Garden Featuring Boogie Cat

Celebrate the grand finale of the 2026 Music in the Garden series with Northwest blues legend Norman "Boogie Cat" Sylvester and vocalist Lenanne Sylvester-Miller. Their energetic blend of blues, soul and timeless favorites promises a memorable close to the season. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary concert in The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Eminent Domaine available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.

Visit our website for complete event details and available amenities.

Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Boogie Cat on Aug. 17.

The Estate Garden
The Estate Garden 97132 2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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