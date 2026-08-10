|Location:
|The Estate Garden
|Map:
|2525 Allison Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035542525
|Email:
|info@theallison.com
|Website:
|https://theallison.com/event/music-in-the-garden-ben-rice/
|All Dates:
Music in the Garden Featuring Ben Rice
Three-time Blues Music Awards nominee Ben Rice brings his signature blend of blues, soul, R&B, folk and country to The Allison Inn & Spa's Estate Garden. Bring a blanket and enjoy this complimentary outdoor concert. Wood-fired pizza and featured wines from Gran Moraine available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Visit our website for complete event details and available amenities.
Enjoy free Music in the Garden at The Allison Inn & Spa featuring Ben Rice on Aug. 10