Mushroom & Wine Dinner

Join us for a flavorful evening where the earthy allure of locally grown mushrooms meets the elegance of Chosen Family Wines. Each course will spotlight the bold, seasonal character of mushrooms, thoughtfully paired with wines that elevate every bite.

We’re thrilled to welcome Gunnar Resch of Kjelsrud Mushrooms, who will share insights into his harvest now featured in the Lake Oswego Produce Department. And to make the night even more memorable, Chosen Family founder and former NBA star Channing Frye will be joining us for this one-of-a-kind culinary celebration.

FEATURED MENU:
Mushroom Pâté with Flatbread: Chilled Black Trumpet & Chicken Roulade with Tarragon Aioli 
Chanterelle Consommé 
2023 CFW Willamette Valley Rosé

Warm Chestnut Mushroom, Bacon & Watercress Salad 
2022  CFW Willamette Valley Chardonnay

Porcini-Rubbed Prime New York, Oyster Mushroom & Tuscan Kale, Lizano Sauce
2022 CFW Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
2022 CFW Willamette Valley RESERVE Pinot Noir

Lion’s Mane Mushroom & Grapefruit Granita

Candycap Semifreddo, Valrhona Chocolate
2021 CFW x L’Angolo Pinot Noir

About Zupan’s Markets 
Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for nearly 50 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com.

 

Fee: $175

