Murder Mystery Party at Chris James Cellars

Join us for our first ever Murder Mystery Party!

Saturday, September 9, 2023, 6:30-9pm

Chris James Cellars Estate Tasting Room

$48/person, club member discounts apply

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

a masquerade party in 1755

The year is 1755 and it’s Carnival season in Venice, time for the masquerade ball. A chance for rich and poor, old, and young to come together everyone to be equal for a night. But when everyone is hiding their identity, it can be hard to know who you are talking to.

The question on everyone’s lips is who is the figure in red? Seen conversing with several guests but no one admits to knowing them. A glass smashes and the figure is found dead on the floor.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Play along with us as we try to determine who is the murderer among us! Join in as a named character or watch the activities as a bystander. Named characters will be assigned a character to portray in the game (sent via email by the end of August). All are encouraged to dress the part of a party goer.



We will be offering small plates paired with our wines to enjoy during the game play.

Tickets are now available! Space is limited, so get yours before we sell out.

Cancellations made after 9/6/23 will not receive a credit, refund or event exchange.

Click on the image or description below to add the ticket to your cart.

