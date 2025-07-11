 Calendar Home
Location:Van Duzer Vineyards
Map:11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (503)623-6420
Email:tastingroom@vanduzer.com
Website:https://www.vanduzervineyards.com/event-list/murder-mystery-dinner/
All Dates:Jul 11, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Murder Mystery Dinner

The year is 1998, and as the sun sets behind the lush vineyards of Van Duzer Winery, an electric anticipation pulses through the crowd gathered for an evening of exquisite wine and dubious decisions. Tonight is no ordinary wine dinner; it marks the grand unveiling of the winery's latest masterpiece, aptly named "Vendetta." This full-bodied red promises a killer finish, but beneath the jubilant atmosphere lies a truth darker than the deepest Cabernet.

 

Fee: $79

We are excited to announce our inaugural Murder Mystery Dinner at Van Duzer Vineyards on July 11th.

