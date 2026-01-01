Murder Mystery at the Argyle Tasting House

Something enchanting and mysterious is stirring at Argyle!



Step behind the mask for an unforgettable Masquerade Ball at Argyle Winery, where secrets shimmer and nothing is quite as it seems. You’ll enter a world of intrigue for a night filled with elegance, suspense, and unexpected twists – all set against the sparkling backdrop of our Dundee Tasting House.



Guests will receive character details and clues upon arrival, with time to mingle, investigate, and unravel the mystery over the course of this immersive three-hour experience. A welcome splash of Argyle sparkling wine will set the tone. Additional glasses or bottles will be available for purchase throughout the evening. Whether you arrive cloaked in mystery or draped in decadence, prepare for an evening of mischief, dramatic reveals, and wine-fueled fun beneath the flicker of candlelight. Come dressed to impress in your finest masquerade attire – glamorous masks, moonlit elegance, and a whisper of mystery. Unmask the mystery before the night is over – your invitation awaits.



The Trellis Food Cart will be open throughout the evening with savory bites available for purchase, perfect for fueling your investigation between clues.



This is a 21 & older event.



Enjoy your Argyle members’ benefits for this event:



• Starter Club: 10% off

• Standard and Premier Clubs: 15% off

• Platinum Club: 20% off

Fee: $45