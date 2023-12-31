|Location:
|Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|503-474-7670
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Murder-by-Midnight
|All Dates:
Murder By Midnight! A NYE Murder Mystery
Murder by Midnight!
A 1920s Murder Mystery Party
Sunday, December 31, 2023, 6:00-9:30pm, games starts at 6:30pm
Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room (645 NE 3rd St., McMinnville)
$75/person, club member discounts apply
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
It's almost 1923 and the party is roaring at this New York Mansion...
Until a shot rings out and one of the guests is found dead! What was the motive behind this crime? Was it jealousy, or greed?
Who is the murderer? Is it one of the flapper dancers? A jazzy musician? A slyly deferential server?
It’s up to you to find out!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Join us for our 1920s Murder Mystery Party, ending with a streamed East Coast ball drop! Play along as Named Character or Bystander as we determine who the murderer is among us. All
guests are encouraged to dress the part of a party goer in the 1920s era. Named characters will be assigned a character to portray in the game (sent via email by the end
of November).
Included in your ticket:
- Complimentary glass of wine and a buffet of small bites to enjoy during the game play.
(Additional glasses or bottles of wine are available for purchase during the event)
- A complimentary pour of bubbles for the ball drop
- New Years Eve party favors will be passed out following the game as we stream the
countdown to the New Year with the East Coast!
Tickets are now available! Space is limited, highly encouraged to get your ticket before we sell out.
Cancellations made after 12/27/23 will not receive a credit, refund or event exchange.
Fee: $75
A 1920's Murder Mystery Party to help us ring in the New Years in style! Dec 31 2023, 6-9pm