Location: Ashland Springs Hotel Map: 212 East Main Street, Ashland, OR 97520 Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mrs-henderson-is-dead-tickets-1999719340378?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true All Dates: Oct 9, 2026 6:00 pm

Oct 10, 2026 6:00 pm



Mrs. Henderson is Dead

The historic Ashland Springs Hotel is excited to welcome back the Ashland Mystery Festival with the immersive mystery dinner, Mrs. Henderson is Dead.



Step into Maple Close for an unforgettable evening of exquisite dining, intrigue, and immersive theatre at Mrs. Henderson Is Dead.



Enjoy a delicious four-course menu with thoughtful wine and cocktail pairings while the residents of this suspiciously well-regulated neighborhood bring their secrets, rivalries, and accusations to the table around you.



You’re not just watching the mystery unfold—you’ll weigh in on the clues, question what you see, and decide who you believe.

Fee: $95