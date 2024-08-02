Location: The Vintages Trailer Resort Map: 16205 SE Kreder Rd, Dayton, OR 97114 Phone: +1 971-267-2130 Website: https://the-vintages.com/local/ All Dates: May 17, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm ET

May 24, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm The Parent Trap

May 31, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Sideways

Jun 7, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Breakfast Club

Jun 14, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Father of the Bride

Jun 21, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Mamma Mia

Jun 28, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Independence Day

Jul 5, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Jurassic World

Jul 12, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Legally Blonde

Jul 19, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Barbie

Jul 26, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Grease

Aug 2, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Shrek

Aug 9, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Wonka

Aug 16, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Beetlejuice

Aug 23, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm Back to the Future

Aug 30, 2024 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm The Greatest Showman



Movies on the Lawn Summer Series

Join us at The Vintages Trailer Resort for our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series, all summer long! All of our movie series events are open to the public and free to attend, with drinks and snacks available for purchase.



Every Friday from May 17th - August 30th

5/17 - ET

5/24 - The Parent Trap

5/31 - Sideways

6/7 - Breakfast Club

6/14 - Father of the Bride

6/21 - Mamma Mia

6/28 - Independence Day

7/5 - Jurassic World

7/12 - Legally Blonde

7/19 - Barbie

7/26 - Grease

8/2 - Shrek

8/9 - Wonka

8/16 - Beetlejuice

8/23 - Back to the Future

8/30 - The Greatest Showman



The Vintages Trailer Resort. The Vintages offers premier Airstream glamping in Oregon's famed Willamette Valley. Nestled in wine country, we feature 36 fully restored and custom fabricated trailers complete with outdoor grills and cruiser bikes for maximizing warm summer days. The Vintages also features a welcoming General Store stocked with artisanal goods and libations, perfect for your glamping getaway, as well as a pool, Club House, and Fireside – a designated area for guests ages 21 and over with fire pits and comfy lounge seating, ideal for sharing wine and stories with fellow travelers.