Location:The Vintages Trailer Resort
Map:16205 SE Kreder Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: +1 971-267-2130
Website:https://the-vintages.com/local/
Movies on the Lawn Summer Series

Join us at The Vintages Trailer Resort for our "Movies on the Lawn" summer movie series, all summer long! All of our movie series events are open to the public and free to attend, with drinks and snacks available for purchase.

Every Friday from May 17th - August 30th
5/17 - ET
5/24 - The Parent Trap
5/31 - Sideways
6/7 - Breakfast Club
6/14 - Father of the Bride
6/21 - Mamma Mia
6/28 - Independence Day
7/5 - Jurassic World
7/12 - Legally Blonde
7/19 - Barbie
7/26 - Grease
8/2 - Shrek
8/9 - Wonka
8/16 - Beetlejuice
8/23 - Back to the Future
8/30 - The Greatest Showman

The Vintages Trailer Resort. The Vintages offers premier Airstream glamping in Oregon's famed Willamette Valley. Nestled in wine country, we feature 36 fully restored and custom fabricated trailers complete with outdoor grills and cruiser bikes for maximizing warm summer days. The Vintages also features a welcoming General Store stocked with artisanal goods and libations, perfect for your glamping getaway, as well as a pool, Club House, and Fireside – a designated area for guests ages 21 and over with fire pits and comfy lounge seating, ideal for sharing wine and stories with fellow travelers.

