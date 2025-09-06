Movie Night: Women of Pinot

Join us for a special screening of Women of Pinot!



This feature-length documentary shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon's Willamette Valley. It explores how these trailblazing women have shaped and developed the region's thriving wine industry. Despite representing only, a small fraction of Willamette Valley's approximately 736 wineries, these winemakers continue to be a growing and influential force.



Featured in this film is our very own Head Winemaker, Ariel Eberle, who will be joining us at the screening and for a Q & A with the producer, Bruce Jaqua, after the film.



Tickets: $15 / Complimentary for Wine Club Members



Your ticket includes your first glass of wine and a cup of popcorn. Additional snacks and beverages available for purchase.



Doors open 6pm



Movie begins 6:30pm



Q&A with Bruce and Ariel at 8pm



https://womenofpinot.com/

