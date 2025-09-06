 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:info@yamhill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/yamhill/event/565158/movie-night-women-of-pinot
All Dates:Sep 6, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Movie Night: Women of Pinot

Join us for a special screening of Women of Pinot!

This feature-length documentary shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon's Willamette Valley. It explores how these trailblazing women have shaped and developed the region's thriving wine industry. Despite representing only, a small fraction of Willamette Valley's approximately 736 wineries, these winemakers continue to be a growing and influential force.

Featured in this film is our very own Head Winemaker, Ariel Eberle, who will be joining us at the screening and for a Q & A with the producer, Bruce Jaqua, after the film.

Tickets: $15 / Complimentary for Wine Club Members

Your ticket includes your first glass of wine and a cup of popcorn. Additional snacks and beverages available for purchase.

Doors open 6pm

Movie begins 6:30pm

Q&A with Bruce and Ariel at 8pm

https://womenofpinot.com/

 

Fee: $15

Join us for a special screening of Women of Pinot!This feature-length documentary shares the stories of 21 women winemakers in Oregon's Willamette Valley. It explores how these trailblazing women have shaped and developed the region's thriving wine industry. Despite representing only, a small fraction of Willamette Valley's approximately 736 wineries, these winemakers continue to be a growing and influential ...
Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
September (2025)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable