|Location:
|Bluebird Hill Cellars Vineyard
|Map:
|25059 Larson Road, Monroe, Oregon 97456
|Phone:
|5416069539
|Email:
|garrett@bluebirdhillcellars.com
|Website:
|https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.com/events/halloween-movie-night-2026
|All Dates:
Movie Night In The Vineyard
Join us for a free Halloween movie night in the vineyard at Bluebird Hill Cellars! Gates open at 5 PM, and the movie starts on the big screen at dusk (around 6:45 PM). The movie is a mystery until showtime, and so is the food cart, so come hungry. We'll also have a costume contest, so dress up! Wine is available by the glass or bottle. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free, open to the public, and all ages welcome.
Join us for a free Halloween movie night in the vineyard at Bluebird Hill Cellars!