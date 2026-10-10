Movie Night In The Vineyard

Join us for a free Halloween movie night in the vineyard at Bluebird Hill Cellars! Gates open at 5 PM, and the movie starts on the big screen at dusk (around 6:45 PM). The movie is a mystery until showtime, and so is the food cart, so come hungry. We'll also have a costume contest, so dress up! Wine is available by the glass or bottle. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free, open to the public, and all ages welcome.