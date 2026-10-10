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Location:Bluebird Hill Cellars Vineyard
Map:25059 Larson Road, Monroe, Oregon 97456
Phone: 5416069539
Email:garrett@bluebirdhillcellars.com
Website:https://www.bluebirdhillcellars.com/events/halloween-movie-night-2026
All Dates:Oct 30, 2026 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Movie Night In The Vineyard

Join us for a free Halloween movie night in the vineyard at Bluebird Hill Cellars! Gates open at 5 PM, and the movie starts on the big screen at dusk (around 6:45 PM). The movie is a mystery until showtime, and so is the food cart, so come hungry. We'll also have a costume contest, so dress up! Wine is available by the glass or bottle. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Free, open to the public, and all ages welcome.

Join us for a free Halloween movie night in the vineyard at Bluebird Hill Cellars! 

Bluebird Hill Cellars Vineyard
Bluebird Hill Cellars Vineyard 25059 25059 Larson Road, Monroe, Oregon 97456
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