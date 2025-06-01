Mountaintop Sound

Wild Wines and great times! Excited to play this fantastic location!

Come gather at the garden stage for fantastic music, food, wine and fun for the whole family! Outdoor games onsite and Food Paradise Grill will be serving up the eats!

Arrive early for best seating or bring your own blanket or lawn chairs! Suggested donation $10-$20

4550 Little Applegate Rd

Jacksonville, OR 97530

541-899-1565