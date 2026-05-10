|Location:
|St. Innocent Winery
|Map:
|10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Brunch
Enjoy an elevated seasonal spread of brunch favorites, from fresh starters to a variety of mains and a dessert buffet, all thoughtfully prepared to pair with our wines. Each guest will receive a full glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine—bright, lively, and the perfect way to toast the occasion.
Reservations are available from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event will sell out, so we encourage early booking.
Gather with family and friends to celebrate Mom with delicious food, fine wine, and a relaxed springtime atmosphere!
Celebrate Mother’s Day in the beautiful Willamette Valley with a special edition of our Sunday Winemaker’s Brunch on Sunday, May 10th, 2026.