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Location:St. Innocent Winery
Map:10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
All Dates:May 10, 2026 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Mother's Day Brunch

Enjoy an elevated seasonal spread of brunch favorites, from fresh starters to a variety of mains and a dessert buffet, all thoughtfully prepared to pair with our wines. Each guest will receive a full glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine—bright, lively, and the perfect way to toast the occasion.

 

Reservations are available from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event will sell out, so we encourage early booking.

 

Gather with family and friends to celebrate Mom with delicious food, fine wine, and a relaxed springtime atmosphere! 

Celebrate Mother’s Day in the beautiful Willamette Valley with a special edition of our Sunday Winemaker’s Brunch on Sunday, May 10th, 2026.

St. Innocent Winery
St. Innocent Winery 10052 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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