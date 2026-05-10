Location: St. Innocent Winery Map: 10052 Enchanted Way SE, Jefferson, OR 97352 All Dates: May 10, 2026 10:30 am - 1:00 pm



Mother's Day Brunch

Enjoy an elevated seasonal spread of brunch favorites, from fresh starters to a variety of mains and a dessert buffet, all thoughtfully prepared to pair with our wines. Each guest will receive a full glass of our traditional-method sparkling wine—bright, lively, and the perfect way to toast the occasion.

Reservations are available from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event will sell out, so we encourage early booking.

Gather with family and friends to celebrate Mom with delicious food, fine wine, and a relaxed springtime atmosphere!