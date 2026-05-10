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Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, OR 97225
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery/event/475906?date=2026-05-10&size=1&time=10%3A00
All Dates:May 10, 2026 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mother’s Day Brunch at Amaterra Winery

Join us for Amaterra's annual Mother's Day Brunch! The brunch buffet will be $79 for Adults, and children 12 and under $39. This buffet will have classic breakfast items with the extra Amaterra touch, along with savory items, desserts, coffee, and assorted teas. Brunch cocktails and our delicious wines will be available for additional purchase.

The buffet is our main focus and will be the only menu option on this day. Please note that we will not be hosting our Tasting Service on this day and will not be open for dinner this evening.

 

Fee: $39-$79

Join us for Amaterra's annual Mother's Day Brunch! The brunch buffet will be $79 for Adults, and children 12 and under $39. This buffet will have classic breakfast items with the extra Amaterra touch, along with savory items, desserts, coffee, and assorted teas. Brunch cocktails and our delicious wines will be available for additional purchase.The buffet is our main focus and will be the only menu ...
Amaterra Winery
Amaterra Winery 97225 8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, OR 97225
May (2026)
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