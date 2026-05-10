Mother’s Day Brunch at Amaterra Winery

Join us for Amaterra's annual Mother's Day Brunch! The brunch buffet will be $79 for Adults, and children 12 and under $39. This buffet will have classic breakfast items with the extra Amaterra touch, along with savory items, desserts, coffee, and assorted teas. Brunch cocktails and our delicious wines will be available for additional purchase.



The buffet is our main focus and will be the only menu option on this day. Please note that we will not be hosting our Tasting Service on this day and will not be open for dinner this evening.

Fee: $39-$79